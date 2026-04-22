Students return for Trinity term

Students were on the road bright-eyed and bushy-tailed early this morning, heading to their respective schools.

It marks the start of the Trinity term, the final lap of the 2025–2026 school year.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Julia Beckles, says all schools reopened and, from all accounts, there were no major issues to be ironed out.

She adds that from this term, the Ministry of Education Transformation will be enforcing its national grooming policy for schools, with all systems in place for the process to begin.