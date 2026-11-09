A stern warning has once again been issued to students to refrain from bullying.

The warning comes from Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, who is also advising parents to report incidents of bullying to the authorities rather than taking matters into their own hands.

She notes that the Ministry of Educational Transformation remains deeply concerned about circulating images and reports of incidents of violence involving schoolchildren.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw says the Ministry is assuring parents that the safety, protection and well-being of every child remain a top priority.

She adds that the Ministry is committed to working with principals to strengthen the focus on prevention, early identification and prompt intervention in relation to bullying and other issues in schools.