Members of the circus crew were today working to set up its temporary home at the Garrison, days after operations at the National Botanical Gardens, near the junction of the Belle and the ABC Highway, were shut down.

Reports say the closure was due to environmental and regulatory concerns.

General Manager Ivan Suarez says the Garrison is equipped to accommodate the circus, which will resume shows for the public from Friday, August 21st, at 7:30 p.m.

He says the circus, which is returning to Barbados after 20 years, has suffered major losses and now also has to recover from negative publicity.

After much controversy and speculation, the Suarez Brothers Circus will resume shows at the Garrison Savannah, St Michael.

Suarez says while refunds were offered to people who purchased tickets for shows scheduled at the previous location, some customers have said they do not want their money back — they simply want the opportunity to see the clowns.