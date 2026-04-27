Sun halo sparks fascination across Barbados

Barbadians were dazzled by a halo which appeared around the sun on Sunday morning, becoming a talking point for many throughout the day.

Images and videos have been circulating on social media, showing a distinct halo around the circumference of the sun.

It is known as a 22-degree halo, which is an atmospheric optical phenomenon.

Chief Meteorologist at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, Kathy-Ann Caesar, says it is nothing to worry about.

Ms Caesar notes that the phenomenon can occur again.