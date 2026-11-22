Senior Minister and Minister of Energy Business Development and Commerce, Kerrie Symmonds, is calling for stronger maritime connections across the Caribbean.

He made the recommendation during his address at the launch of The Caribbean’s 50 Most Iconic Brands, a publication written by Trinidad and Tobago author and businessman Hemraj Ramdath.

Addressing academics and business officials, Minister Symmonds said it is important to build on the momentum created by the book and leverage it to enhance business development across the region.

Trevor Thorpe has more on that story.