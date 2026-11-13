Taxation and policy master’s programme launched at UWI Cave Hill

An investment in education.

That’s how Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn describes the Master of Science in Taxation and Policy programme and associated scholarship initiative, launched today at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management.

Addressing industry stakeholders and scholarship recipients, the Minister says the world of taxation requires an understanding of policy objectives, the operating context and the method of delivery.

The Finance Minister says that as Barbados continues to reform, build resilience and create opportunities for its people, it is important to have a tax policy that supports broader public policy objectives.