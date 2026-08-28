The Bridgetown Co-op Taxi Society Limited has made donations to three primary schools as part of its back-to-school drive.

Members of the co-op made the presentations during a ceremony at St Lawrence Primary School, which is one of the recipients.

Members of Parliament representing the constituencies in which the selected schools are located were also in attendance.

President Adrian Bailey says the principals will identify the students most in need and ensure the donated items are distributed to them.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Christ Church South, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, thanked the co-op for its assistance, noting that it will go a long way in helping vulnerable families.