As drought concerns increase with El Niño intensifying and the Caribbean being urged to prepare for hotter and drier conditions, a temporary containerised desalination plant is being installed at Hope Plantation, St Lucy.

The plant, which is 98 per cent complete, has been tested. However, experts are awaiting the arrival of one additional component before the facility can be commissioned.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the supplier had to relocate because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Ms Mottley spoke about the desalination plant, which has a capacity of 250,000 gallons, while addressing members of the media during a tour of the Allendale Pumping Station.

Prime Minister Mottley also announced plans to install a permanent desalination plant at Harrison’s Point, St Lucy.

It is proposed that the facility, which is about two and a half years away from becoming a reality, will be able to process up to six million gallons of water per day.