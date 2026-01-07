Tennille Griffith is the winner of the CBC Christmas Joy Competition.

Griffith, a make-up artist, says it took her all day to decorate the majestic tree, starting in the morning and finishing after 8 p.m.

This marks the third year she has decorated her tree. While she usually shares it on TikTok, this year she posted to Instagram instead.

She says she is thrilled that her creativity earned her the win, with 633 likes and 140 shares after rallying support.