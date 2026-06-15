Tent Bay fishing community mourns passing of Chief Fisheries Officer
The sudden passing of Chief Fisheries Officer Dr Shelly-Ann Cox yesterday has deeply affected the Tent Bay fishing village.
Dr Cox had been expected to attend today’s cook-off between Tent Bay and the island’s other fishing villages.
Instead, the event was cancelled as a sombre mood settled over the St Joseph fishing community.
Fisherman Jefferson Firebrace paid tribute to the woman he described as a friend of the fishermen.
Mr Firebrace says the community plans to hold an event in the near future to honour Dr Cox’s memory.