The sudden passing of Chief Fisheries Officer Dr Shelly-Ann Cox yesterday has deeply affected the Tent Bay fishing village.

Dr Cox had been expected to attend today’s cook-off between Tent Bay and the island’s other fishing villages.

Instead, the event was cancelled as a sombre mood settled over the St Joseph fishing community.

Fisherman Jefferson Firebrace paid tribute to the woman he described as a friend of the fishermen.

Mr Firebrace says the community plans to hold an event in the near future to honour Dr Cox’s memory.