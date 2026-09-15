This Week in BIM features Matthew Hamilton, a software developer from the UK who came to Barbados on a Welcome Stamp and ended up making the island his forever home.

Matt heard about the Welcome Stamp while in a pub, over a couple of beers (or four) and convinced his family to move to our shores.

After several Welcome Stamp renewals, crash courses in wukkin up and a love for souse and soca, he now calls Barbados his permanent home. 🇧🇧