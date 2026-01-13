Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne has questioned the Government’s handling of the new housing resolution, demanding accountability for what he described as serious past errors within the Ministry of Housing.

During debate on an amended resolution involving land vested in the National Housing Corporation, the Opposition Leader seized on what he described as a confession from the Minister of Housing.

He referenced the Minister’s admission that the National Housing Corporation was “inadvertently omitted” from a previous resolution, and pressed the Government to explain who benefited from that omission.

Mr. Thorne argued that transparency is critical, noting that it took the Government too long to correct the issue.