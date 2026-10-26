A local art group made up of three brothers showcased their talents last evening in photography, graphic design and painting.

The group, Santrio Creative, hosted an exhibition at Pelican House in the City under the theme “3 The Art Way”, celebrating creativity and individual expression.

The brothers, Nikolai, Sergio and Alexei Charles, displayed their work to patrons, who were also treated to other art forms, including spoken word and rap.

While showcasing some of his work, graphic designer Sergio spoke about his love for the medium and what endears him to it.

Painter Nikolai also spoke about the focus of his work, while photographer Alexei discussed one of his pieces, which focuses on the island’s culture.