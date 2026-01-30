Three former students of the Christ Church Foundation School have received a major boost to their education.

The awards come from the Foundation School Old Scholars Scholarship Fund, which believes that talent exists in every classroom and, with the right support, can grow into something truly remarkable.

To date, the committee has awarded 24 scholarships, disbursing a total of $210,000.

Chairman of the fund, Laura-Lynn Lawrence, says the students were selected for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

The awardees, who are currently attending the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, are Serena Rouse, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Mathematics; Kaydia White, undertaking a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; and Rojane Catwell-Burrowes, reading a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance.

Ms Lawrence encouraged the students to reach for the stars while remembering to give back to their alma mater and pay it forward. She also urged current students at the institution to be inspired by the achievements of their former schoolmates.