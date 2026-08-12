The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (South) has arrested and formally charged three men with the murder of Shem Clarke.

They are 23-year-old Terrell Jahvon Dottin of Wilson Hill, St John; 24-year-old Shastri Nicolai Chadderton of Blades Hill #2, St Philip; and 21-year-old Sabio Elijah Brathwaite of Three Houses Hill, St Philip.

The three men have been charged with the murder of Shem Clarke, which occurred on 28th July 2026.

Dottin, Chadderton and Brathwaite are scheduled to appear before the District “C” Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, 12th August 2026.