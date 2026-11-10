The Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged three men with drug-related offences following a seizure of suspected cocaine on November 2, 2026.

The accused are 56-year-old Michael Andrew Warde of Greenidge Tenantry Road, Hindsbury Road, St Michael; 35-year-old Michael Quitin Franklin of Mount Friendship, St Michael; and 37-year-old Ryan Alwyn Chichester of Apartment 1, Browns Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

All three have been charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and intent to supply cocaine.

The suspected cocaine weighs 538.8 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of BDS$26,940,000.

Warde, Franklin and Chichester are scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.