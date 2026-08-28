Three men are facing multiple drug charges following the seizure of 43.3 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis by the Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit.

The men are 45-year-old Trinidadian national Keion Kester George; 53-year-old Ryan O’Neal Goddard of Cutting Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael; and 54-year-old Guyanese national David Bethune.

They are jointly charged with possession of cannabis, trafficking cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

George is also charged with entering Barbados other than through a port of entry and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer.

The suspected cannabis has an estimated street value of 866 thousand Barbados dollars.

The three appeared before Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Goddard was granted bail in the sum of 200 thousand dollars, while George and Bethune were remanded to Dodds Prison.

Bethune is due to reappear in court on Monday, August 31, while George and Goddard are scheduled to return on Thursday, September 3.