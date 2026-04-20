UPDATE: Three men identified after fatal St James shooting

The Barbados Police Service has identified the three men who were killed in a shooting incident which occurred around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, 19th April 2026, at Thunder Bay, Lower Carlton, St James.

According to reports, the Police Operations Control Room received information about gunshots being fired in the area.

Investigations revealed that several people were gathered on the beach near a business establishment when three men exited a silver-coloured vehicle and opened fire, injuring four men.

One of the victims died at the scene after being examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The three other injured men were transported by private vehicles to a medical facility for urgent treatment, where two later succumbed to their injuries. The fourth man remains under medical care.

The deceased have been identified by relatives as Jamar Leron Edwards, 34, of 4th Avenue, Lower Carlton, St James; Lyle Anderson Robinson, 33, of 1st Avenue, Lower Carlton, St James; and Jamar Kareem Ramsay, 33, of Brownes Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.