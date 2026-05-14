Three people injured in shooting incident

Police at the Black Rock Station are investigating a shooting incident which occurred around 7:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, along Plum Tree Road, St Stephens Hill, Black Rock, St Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two men exited a white car and walked along the road while discharging a number of gunshots.

As a result, three people sustained injuries and one house was damaged.

One of the injured persons was transported by private motor vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The two other injured persons, a man and a woman, were treated by ambulance personnel but declined further medical attention.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist with investigations to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7505.