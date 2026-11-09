Tissue culture laboratory scheduled to open soon
In just under two weeks, the Government is set to open a tissue culture laboratory with a dedicated section for sugarcane breeding.
This was revealed by Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight.
She was addressing the Sugarcane Breeding Workshop this morning, where she underscored the Government’s commitment to the industry, as well as the importance of research and developing a better understanding of the crop.