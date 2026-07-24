Top Government officials are among those paying tribute to National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers by signing the condolence books.

These books have been placed at locations across the island, allowing members of the public to leave heartfelt messages in honour of the sporting legend.

Over at State House, President The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic paid his respects in writing in honour of Sir Garry.

Meanwhile, at Ilaro Court, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley reflected on Sir Garry’s contribution to Barbados and the wider world, reading from C. L. R. James’ The Making of the Caribbean Peoples.

At Kensington Oval, a number of Barbadians signed the condolence book.

Meanwhile, at Parliament, members of the military were in rehearsal mode, preparing for Monday, when Sir Garry’s body will lie in state there.

Clerk of Parliament Pedro Eastmond said it was an honour for them to be part of the farewell activities.