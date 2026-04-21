Barbadians found guilty of abusing or neglecting elderly persons could be ordered to pay a significant fine or spend years in prison.

According to the Older Persons (Care and Protection) Bill, 2026, a person convicted on summary offence is liable to a fine of one hundred thousand dollars or up to five years’ imprisonment, or both.

The Social Empowerment Agency will also have the power to remove an elderly individual from their residence.

Opening debate on the Bill, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, says the agency has the authority to act where there is knowledge or reasonable grounds to suspect that a person is being abused or neglected and is in need of emergency care and protection.

He adds that action can also be taken if any delay in obtaining a court order could jeopardise that person’s care or life.

The Bill also outlines that anyone aware of abuse or neglect who fails to report it commits an offence and is liable to a fine of ten thousand dollars.

Additionally, a person who intentionally makes a false report or provides misleading information also commits an offence and faces a similar fine.

The agency will establish and maintain a Register of Abuse, with Minister Forde describing the legislation as transformational.

He adds that anyone who discloses particulars from the register will also be liable to a fine of ten thousand dollars.