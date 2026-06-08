Trade union calls for greater discipline among transport operators

One trade union is urging transport operators to get their house in order.

General Secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, Dennis DePeiza, says that is one way of eliminating indiscipline, as well as pirate operators on some routes.

Recently, PSV unions have been urging commuters to desist from travelling in vehicles operated by pirate operators.

Mr Depeiza contends that people often find ways to beat the system and suggests that some of the very individuals being complained about are friends of PSV operators.