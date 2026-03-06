There will be a number of traffic changes in effect for the Sandy Lane Gold Cup 2026, which takes place tomorrow at the Garrison Savannah.

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says the following changes are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite says police officers will be deployed to assist with traffic management on the day.

He also reminded that flying drones around the Garrison Savannah is restricted, unless police permission has been given.