Traffic changes in effect tomorrow for official opening of Parliament

A number of traffic changes will be in effect tomorrow to facilitate a parade to signal the official opening of Parliament in the City.

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says as a result, a number of traffic changes will take effect from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Further, Acting Inspector Brathwaite has informed of a number of traffic diversions in the area from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Police officers will also be deployed on the day to assist with all traffic management.