Training initiative aims to fill vacancies as local tourism sector expands

An unprecedented tourism boom, expected to bring more than 1.8 billion dollars in investments through new hotels such as Pendry Barbados, Hotel Indigo Barbados and Beaches Barbados, is also anticipated to create hundreds of vacancies across the sector.

The Barbados Hospitality Gateway Training Initiative is being positioned as part of the solution to filling those roles, while also reducing youth unemployment by providing real first jobs and on-the-job coaching aimed at converting potential into performance.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Training, was launched today at the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute.

