Training session aims to make workplaces accessible to all
Universal access is moving from conversation to action.
This was evident as the Barbados Council for the Disabled held a one-day training session in universal design.
The initiative is aimed at ensuring workplaces and public spaces are usable by everyone.
Fourteen participants took part in the training, ten of whom were persons with disabilities, alongside Ministry of Labour officers and assessors.
Our Deanzer attended the opening ceremony and filed this report.