The Transport Board is continuing its implementation of automated fare collection, entering the final phase of the process for paying commuters.

Chief Executive Officer of the Transport Board, Fabian Wharton, made the disclosure as he responded to concerns raised in the media about the Board’s cashless payment system and the use of TransPay travel cards.

Wharton issued a statement on the matter, saying that between last Friday and over the weekend, the Board received feedback from stakeholders and staff on the implementation.

He says the feedback is currently under review.