Trevor Prescod says age doesn’t determine political relevance
Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Michael East, Trevor Prescod, is rejecting claims that age should determine political relevance.
Addressing a public meeting held in The Ivy, he says intelligence, experience, and commitment to community service matter far more than a person’s date of birth.
Prescod adds that he remains fully committed to public service and community advocacy, making it clear that he will never leave the political arena.