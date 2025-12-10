Tributes Flow for Broadcasting Stalwart Maurice Norville

The island’s media fraternity is mourning once again the death of broadcasting stalwart and noted insurance agent Maurice Norville, who passed away recently at the age of 73 years old.

Starcom Network’s General Manager, Anthony Greene, remembers Mr. Norville as a warm and positive human being whose kindness touched everyone.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts, describes Mr. Norville as exceptional.

She says that during her 44-year broadcasting career she was always in contact with Mr. Norville, and she will always remember his wry, dry sense of humour, which, when paired with her madcap sense of humour, made for memorable moments.