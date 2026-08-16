Barbados have been dethroned as CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 champions after falling to Trinidad and Tobago by six wickets in the 2026 Championship final in Antigua this evening.

Batting first, the young Barbados women compiled 104 for five from their 20 overs.

They were propelled by an unbeaten 30 from Zaniyah Bruce and 27 from opener Eboni Brathwaite.

Sameera Naidoo took three wickets for 18 runs.

In response, the young Trinidad and Tobago women finished on 105 for four in 19 overs.

Bruce picked up two wickets for 18 runs.