As Barbados approaches the 60th anniversary of its independence and its fifth year as a republic, Member of Parliament for St Michael Central Tyra Trotman says the country has much to celebrate.

She points to the representation of women in leadership positions as a major achievement.

Trotman says these achievements should inspire national pride, particularly as Barbados reflects on its journey from colonial rule to independence and republican status.

She acknowledges that the country continues to face challenges but says these should not overshadow the progress it has made.