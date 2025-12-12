President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has appointed two new Senators to the Upper House.

Attorney-at-law Monique Taitt has been recalled as an Independent Senator, returning to the Senate after resigning earlier this week to allow the President to make his selections. Ms Taitt says she is happy to be back in the Senate.

Joining her is Dr. Kenneth Connell, Deputy Dean of Recruitment and Outreach at UWI Cave Hill’s Faculty of Medical Sciences – a new face in the Senate.

The respected medical internist, hypertension specialist, and public health advocate says he’s honoured by the opportunity and views the role as both critical and important.

And he says while he may not always get it right, he has pledged to always give of his best.