Two men appeared in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, March 20, 2026, on a number of charges.

The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’) has arrested and formally charged 23-year-old Dario Nate Harding of Blackman Field, Pinelands, St Michael.

He faces charges of use of a firearm and serious bodily harm in relation to an incident involving Suergo Brathwaite on March 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (District ‘A’) has also arrested and charged 49-year-old Sheldon Rondelle Atherley of Clements Avenue, Bush Hall, St Michael.

He is charged with serious bodily harm in connection with an incident involving Derrick Bynoe on March 7, 2026.

Atherley also appeared in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today.