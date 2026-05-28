Two men charged for deadly shooting at Oistins Bay Garden

The Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged two men for a recent deadly shooting incident at Oistins Bay Garden.

18-year-old Jaheim Canute Collins of Inch Marlow, Silver Sands, Christ Church, and 29-year-old Shane Anthony Burke, formerly Shane Anthony Greene, of Ashby Land, Lodge Road, Christ Church, have been charged in connection with an incident which occurred on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Oistins Bay Garden, Oistins, Christ Church.

The charges are:

Murder of Raul Clarke

Two counts of wounding with intent

Three counts of endangering life

Two counts of use of a firearm

Violent disorder

Collins and Burke are scheduled to appear in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 28, 2026.