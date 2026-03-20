Two people were rescued from a city building that has been destroyed by a raging fire.

The Massy Building at the Pierhead in Bridgetown is still burning, and CBC News understands that part of its roof has collapsed.

The two people rescued from the burning building, one of whom was suffering from smoke inhalation and had to be transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Station Officer Roger Bourne said that the fire started just before midnight and has been contained, but they are now dealing with pockets of hotspots.

More than twenty fire officers and four tenders responded to the blaze.

Senior officers, including Deputy Chief Henderson Patrick, also assisted with the effort.

Video: Anesta Henry

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