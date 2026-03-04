Universal pre-primary education roll-out under way
The Ministry of Educational Transformation is rolling out universal pre-primary education as part of its broader reform agenda.
The initiative offers access for all three- and four-year-olds to be enrolled in school.
Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Nursery and Primary Education, Dr Christina Morris, outlined details of the project during today’s Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2026–2027.
Our Anesta Henry has that report.