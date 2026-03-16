UPDATE: 71-year-old woman remanded for murder charge

The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigation Department at Black Rock has arrested and formally charged 71-year-old Veronica Eudora Mayers of Bridge Gap, Upper Goodland, St Michael.

She has been charged with the murder of Ralph Forde on March 9, 2026.

Mayers appeared before Chief Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, March 16. She was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds. The matter was transferred to the District “A” Criminal Court No. 2 and is scheduled to be heard on April 13, 2026.