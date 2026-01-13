30-year-old Xzavier Malik Clarke was remanded to Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) today, Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

This after the Barbados Police Service arrested and formally charged Clarke, of Marl Hole Road, Halls Road, St. Michael, with the November 11, 2025, murder of David Leacock.

Clarke appeared before Magistrate Oliver Thomas in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court and was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

He is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.