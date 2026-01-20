UPDATE: Haynes remanded for January 3 shooting

A 20-year-old man was remanded for several offences when he appeared before Magistrate Oliver Thomas, in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today.

He is Jayden Tyrell Haynes, of Pasture Road Bush Hall, St Michael, who was charged with the following offences committed on January 3, 2026:

– Possession of Firearm

– Use of Firearm

– Violent Disorder

– Serious Bodily Harm – Sebastian Cox

– Serious Bodily Harm – Richard York-Haynes

– Serious Bodily Harm – Kohbi Carter

– Serious Bodily Harm – Keshawn Yearwood

– Serious Bodily Harm – Rashad Worrell

– Serious Bodily Harm – Kevin Cumberbatch

– Serious Bodily Harm – Darique Carrington

– Serious Bodily Harm – Mekhi Haynes

– Serious Bodily Harm – Kwahtani Norville

– Endangering Life – Ahsean Johnson

– Endangering Life – Tyrell Quintyne

– Endangering Life – Chad Ifill

– Criminal Damage – Nichole Mayers.

Haynes was not required to plead to the indictable offences and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). He is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.