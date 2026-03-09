Police are investigating an unnatural death following a stabbing at Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael.

Officers at the Black Rock Police Station received a report around 2:25 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2026, from a female caller of Bridge Gap, who stated that a man had been stabbed at her residence.

Police responded immediately and discovered the lifeless body of a man inside the house.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a dispute between a man and a woman resulted in the man receiving stab wounds to his body. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A medical doctor visited the location, examined the body and pronounced death.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501.