The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (North) has arrested and formally charged 30-year-old Randy Phillip Phillips of Reece Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael, with the following offences:

Holetown

Meeting a Minor After Sexual Grooming – 21 May 2026.

Hastings/Worthing

Sexual Intercourse with a Minor – 10 August 2026.

Phillips appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the Holetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 August 2026.

He was not allowed to enter a plea to the indictable offences and was granted bail in the sum of $3,000 in Barbados currency.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The Hastings/Worthing matter was transferred to District “A” Criminal Court No. 1, where Phillips is due to appear on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.