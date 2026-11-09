The Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged 37-year-old John Goddard Wood of 7E Rosemont, Deacons Road, St Michael, with four drug-related offences.

The charges stem from an incident on November 6, 2026, and include possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, intent to supply cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.

Police reported that the suspected cocaine weighed 1.60 kilogrammes and had an estimated street value of BDS$80,000.

Wood appeared before Acting Magistrate Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 9. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of BDS$25,000, with two sureties.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on March 15, 2027.