UPDATE: One dead, another injured in shooting incident

Police are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred at Skeetes Road, Jackmans, St Michael, around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Police Operations Control received reports of the incident and responded to the area, where officers discovered the lifeless body of a man lying between two motor vehicles near the location of an event.

Medical assistance was requested and a doctor later visited the scene and pronounced death.

Another man was transported by private motor car to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist with investigations to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.