UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in St. Lucy collision identified

Police at District ‘E’ Station are continuing investigations into a fatal collision which occurred along Alleynedale Road around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

According to the Barbados Police Service, initial reports indicate that a motor vehicle travelling towards Mile and a Quarter was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who succumbed to injuries at the scene, has been identified by a relative as William Theodore Nicholls, 67, of Gilkes Village, Benthams, St. Lucy. A medical doctor attended the scene and pronounced death.

Investigations are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730.