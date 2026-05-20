Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident which occurred at Haynesville, St James, around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Police Operations Control received reports of the incident and officers responded to the area, where they discovered the motionless body of a man.

Ambulance personnel visited the scene, examined the body and found no signs of life.

Initial investigations revealed that a dispute occurred between two men, resulting in one receiving a stab wound and later succumbing to his injuries.

A medical doctor later visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 38-year-old Andre Sylvester Maynard of Redmans Village, St Thomas.

Police say a person of interest is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist police is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1701.

Police say all information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.