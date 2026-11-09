Police at District ‘C’ Station are investigating a fatal accident which occurred along Rock Hall Road, St Philip, at about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, November 7.

Investigations revealed that a motorcyclist was travelling towards the Grantley Adams International Airport when his pillion rider fell from the motorcycle.

Medical assistance was sought, and the injured man was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 24-year-old Zidon Gooding of Parish Land, Christ Church.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist with their investigations to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200.