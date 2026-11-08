UPDATE: Police investigate fatal stabbing in Lower Estate

Police at District ‘B’ Station are investigating a stabbing that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, 7 November 2026, along Lower Estate Tenantry Road, St George.

Man dies following stabbing in St George RELATED ARTICLE

Investigations indicate that several people were socialising in the vicinity of a business establishment when two men became involved in a dispute.

One of the men sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A medical doctor was called to the scene, examined the body and pronounced the man dead.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or District ‘B’ Police Station at 430-7611.

All information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.