The Barbados Police Service has confirmed that the unidentified man who was the subject of a public appeal issued on Monday, August 24, 2026, has been identified.

Police say he was identified by a relative as 65-year-old Leroy Kennedy Johnson of #135 Lowlands, Christ Church.

On Saturday, August 22, Johnson was transported from Brandons Beach, St Michael, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he subsequently died.

Investigations are continuing.

The Barbados Police Service has thanked the public and the media for their assistance and looks forward to their continued cooperation.