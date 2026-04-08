UPDATE: St. John man dies at Brownes Beach

The Barbados Police Service has identified the man who died at Brownes Beach on Easter Monday.

Police at Operations Control are continuing investigations into the suspected shooting death, following reports of gunshots along Brownes Beach, St Michael, around 6:57 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Officers from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station responded and discovered the unresponsive body of a man in the vicinity of a business establishment.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Veril Glenroy Harewood, 50, of Sargeant Street, St John.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608 or 430-7609.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.